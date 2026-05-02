HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Four Arrested At Bengaluru Airport With Ganja Worth Crores

Four Arrested At Bengaluru Airport With Ganja Worth Crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 21:53 IST

Four passengers arriving from Bangkok have been arrested at Bengaluru Airport for attempting to smuggle hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 21.5 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Four passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested at Bengaluru Airport for smuggling hydroponic ganja.
  • Bengaluru Customs seized 52.68 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 18.43 crore from three passengers.
  • Another passenger was caught with 9 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 3.15 crore.
  • The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Four passengers who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport here were arrested with hydroponic ganja valued at over Rs 21.5 crore in two separate cases, officials said on Saturday.

They were intercepted at Terminal 2 of the airport on May 1, they added.

 

Ganja Seized From Passengers Arriving From Bangkok

In the first case, Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X' that three passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted, and 52.68 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 18.43 crore, was seized from their baggage.

Arrests Made Under NDPS Act

In a separate case on the same day, another passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted, and 9 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.15 crore, was seized from his baggage.

In both cases, the accused, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bangkok Passenger Arrested With Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport
Bangkok Passenger Arrested With Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport
Bengaluru Airport: Passenger Held With Hydroponic Ganja Worth Crores
Bengaluru Airport: Passenger Held With Hydroponic Ganja Worth Crores
Customs Officials Arrest Six in Bengaluru Airport Drug Bust
Customs Officials Arrest Six in Bengaluru Airport Drug Bust
Passenger Arrested At Bengaluru Airport With Ganja Worth Lakhs
Passenger Arrested At Bengaluru Airport With Ganja Worth Lakhs
Bengaluru Airport: Passenger Held With Ganja Worth Rs 1.28 Crore
Bengaluru Airport: Passenger Held With Ganja Worth Rs 1.28 Crore

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to Solang Valley1:47

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to...

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look0:54

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa3:44

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO