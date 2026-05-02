Four Arrested At Bengaluru Airport With Ganja Worth Crores

Four passengers arriving from Bangkok have been arrested at Bengaluru Airport for attempting to smuggle hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 21.5 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points Four passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested at Bengaluru Airport for smuggling hydroponic ganja.

Bengaluru Customs seized 52.68 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 18.43 crore from three passengers.

Another passenger was caught with 9 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 3.15 crore.

The arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Four passengers who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport here were arrested with hydroponic ganja valued at over Rs 21.5 crore in two separate cases, officials said on Saturday.

They were intercepted at Terminal 2 of the airport on May 1, they added.

Ganja Seized From Passengers Arriving From Bangkok

In the first case, Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X' that three passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted, and 52.68 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 18.43 crore, was seized from their baggage.

Arrests Made Under NDPS Act

In a separate case on the same day, another passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted, and 9 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.15 crore, was seized from his baggage.

In both cases, the accused, whose identities have not been disclosed, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials added.