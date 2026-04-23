Huge Marijuana Haul Seized At Delhi Airport

Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized a massive haul of marijuana worth Rs 18.57 crore from abandoned trolley bags on a flight from Bangkok, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport seized suspected marijuana worth Rs 18.57 crore.

The marijuana was found in abandoned trolley bags inside an aircraft that arrived from Bangkok.

The total weight of the seized marijuana is approximately 18.57 kg.

The seized contraband is being investigated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Customs officials at the IGI Airport here have recovered suspected marijuana worth Rs 18.57 crore from trolley bags which were found abandoned inside an aircraft, according to an official statement issued Thursday.

Officials said the alleged trafficking bid came to light after unclaimed trolley bags were recovered during aircraft security check of a flight that arrived from Bangkok on April 20, the statement said.

Discovery of the Abandoned Marijuana

"The trolley bags, found left in a suspicious manner inside the aircraft, were handed over by airline staff to Customs in the Arrival Hall, Terminal-3. The bags were subsequently subjected to X-ray screening at the Green Channel, where suspicious images were noticed," it said.

On detailed inspection, a total of 19 polythene pouches (transparent/black-transparent) containing suspected marijuana was found concealed in the bags, it added.

Details of the Seized Contraband

According to customs, the gross weight of the recovered packets is approximately 20.5 kg, and after deducting packaging weight, the net weight of the contraband was found to be 18.57 kg.

"The substance, on preliminary testing, was found to be ganja/marijuana. The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 18.57 crore," the statement said.

Legal Proceedings Under NDPS Act

The contraband, along with packing material, has been seized under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, it added.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, under which the seizure is being investigated, criminalises the production, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, and use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The Act empowers officers to conduct searches, seizures, and arrests to combat drug trafficking. India has seen increased vigilance at airports and other entry points to curb the illegal drug trade.