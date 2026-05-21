Man Allegedly Killed By Son In Latehar District

A man in Latehar, Jharkhand, was allegedly murdered by his son after a domestic dispute escalated, highlighting the tragic consequences of family conflict.

Key Points A 65-year-old man, Rajkumar Singh, was allegedly killed by his son, Chandan Singh, in Latehar, Jharkhand.

The incident occurred after the father reprimanded his son over a domestic issue.

Chandan Singh allegedly attacked his father with an axe.

Police have arrested Chandan Singh and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Family sources claim Chandan Singh was mentally unsound and had been undergoing treatment in Ranchi.

A man was allegedly killed by his son in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said.

The victim was identified as Rajkumar Singh, 65, while the accused son was Chandan Singh.

Officer-in-Charge of Maneka police station, Prabhat Das, said the victim had on Wednesday night reprimanded his son over a domestic issue in Sinjo village.

Details of the Alleged Crime

Peeved over it, Chandan picked up an axe and attacked his father, the police officer said.

After committing the crime, Chandan escaped, but the police arrested him, he said.

Investigation and Family Claims

The police have sent the body to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Family sources claimed Chandan was mentally unsound, and recently he was brought back from Ranchi, where he was under-treatment.

He used to turn violent over petty issues, they said, adding that on Wednesday night too, Chandan lost his temper after his father reprimanded him.