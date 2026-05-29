Six Dead After Land Dispute Turns Violent In Karnataka

A violent clash over a land dispute in Vijayapura, Karnataka, resulted in the tragic deaths of six people, including five members of one family, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six people killed in Vijayapura, Karnataka, due to a violent land dispute.

The incident occurred during a mediation meeting to resolve a long-standing property dispute.

Five of the deceased belonged to the same family.

Police investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and circumstances.

An alleged property dispute took a fatal turn when six people, among them five members of a family, were killed in this district on Friday, police said.

Mediation Meeting Turns Deadly

The incident occurred in Govindapura village in Chadachana taluk of the district, they said.

Five of the deceased belonged to the same family, police added.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that the clash erupted during a mediation meeting convened to resolve a long-standing dispute over around 10 acres of land between the victims' family and another family from a nearby village.

Investigation Underway After Fatal Clash

A senior police officer said a verbal altercation broke out between the two families during another mediation meeting held on Friday over the same issue.

"Following this, deadly weapons were used, and firing took place, leading to the deaths of six people," he said.

Locals said village elders had earlier attempted to mediate the dispute, but the matter remained unresolved.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident, and additional police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police said the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the firing are yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.