Six Injured in Ajmer Land Dispute Clash

Six Injured in Ajmer Land Dispute Clash

Source: PTI
March 01, 2026 18:27 IST

A family land dispute in Ajmer, Rajasthan, turned violent, leaving six people injured and highlighting the severity of property conflicts.

Key Points

  • Six people were injured in a violent clash in Ajmer, Rajasthan, stemming from a long-standing land dispute between family members.
  • The incident occurred in Ramnagar Dayanand Colony, escalating from a property dispute to a physical altercation.
  • Attackers arrived in multiple vehicles, using sticks and sharp weapons to assault family members, including women, in an attempt to seize the disputed land.
  • The injured individuals were promptly admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital for medical treatment following the violent clash.

Six people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same family over a land dispute in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Ramnagar Dayanand Colony, where an old dispute over property led to the violence. The injured were admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital for treatment.

 

The police said that one group reached the property in three to four cars and attacked the other group with sticks and sharp-edged weapons with the intention of taking possession of the disputed land. All family members present at the house, including two women, were assaulted in the attack, the police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
