Six Convicted in Ballia Land Dispute Homicide Case

A court here sentenced six persons to 10 years jail in a 2014 culpable homicide case, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the killing of a man, Jaishankar, in a land dispute at Haldi Paschim village in Ballia district 12 years ago.

According to the prosecution, on May 14, 2014, the accused attacked Jaishankar with sticks and rods while abusing him during a land dispute. He was critically injured and died during treatment.

On a complaint filed by the deceased's brother Gaurishankar Yadav, a case was registered against Harendra Yadav, his brother Ravindra Yadav, sisters Babita and Sahati, and two others Urmila Devi and Vinod Yadav under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against all the six accused.

Court Verdict and Sentencing

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that Additional Sessions Judge Ram Kripal on Monday held all the accused guilty. The court sentenced them to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 91,000 on each of them.