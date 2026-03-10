HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Six Convicted in Ballia Land Dispute Homicide Case

Six Convicted in Ballia Land Dispute Homicide Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 10, 2026 12:14 IST

Six individuals have been sentenced to 10 years in jail in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for culpable homicide following a deadly 2014 land dispute, highlighting the consequences of violent conflict over property.

Key Points

  • Six individuals have been sentenced to 10 years in jail for culpable homicide in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The case stems from a 2014 land dispute that led to the death of Jaishankar.
  • The accused were found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and culpable homicide.
  • Each of the six accused was also fined Rs 91,000 in addition to the jail sentence.

A court here sentenced six persons to 10 years jail in a 2014 culpable homicide case, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the killing of a man, Jaishankar, in a land dispute at Haldi Paschim village in Ballia district 12 years ago.

 

According to the prosecution, on May 14, 2014, the accused attacked Jaishankar with sticks and rods while abusing him during a land dispute. He was critically injured and died during treatment.

On a complaint filed by the deceased's brother Gaurishankar Yadav, a case was registered against Harendra Yadav, his brother Ravindra Yadav, sisters Babita and Sahati, and two others Urmila Devi and Vinod Yadav under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against all the six accused.

Court Verdict and Sentencing

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that Additional Sessions Judge Ram Kripal on Monday held all the accused guilty. The court sentenced them to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 91,000 on each of them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Four Get Life for Burning Three Alive in SUV Over Love Affair
Four Get Life for Burning Three Alive in SUV Over Love Affair
Lawyer Critically Injured in Shooting Linked to Land Feud
Lawyer Critically Injured in Shooting Linked to Land Feud
UP Farmer Dies After Dispute Over Speeding Motorbike
UP Farmer Dies After Dispute Over Speeding Motorbike
Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry
Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry
UP Man Murders Brother Over Property and Humiliation
UP Man Murders Brother Over Property and Humiliation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding Reception0:54

Huma Qureshi Stuns at Komal Nahta's Son's Pre-Wedding...

'My Wife Made India's T20 World Cup Dream Possible!'6:29

'My Wife Made India's T20 World Cup Dream Possible!'

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram airport3:01

Sanju Samson gets grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO