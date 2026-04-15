Karnataka Realtor Killed in Drive-By Shooting; Family Dispute Suspected

A realtor was brutally murdered in Vijayapura, Karnataka, and police are investigating a potential family property dispute as the motive behind the shocking crime.

Key Points Raju Kare, a 48-year-old realtor, was murdered in Vijayapura, Karnataka, in a drive-by shooting.

Police suspect a family property dispute as the primary motive for the realtor's murder.

The assailants rammed Kare's vehicle before assaulting him with stones and firing shots.

An investigation is underway, with forensic teams deployed to gather evidence and identify the accused in the Vijayapura shooting.

Authorities are exploring all angles related to the property dispute to determine the exact motive behind the realtor's death.

A 48-year-old realtor has been shot dead after assailants rammed his vehicle and opened fire in this district, police said.

A possible property dispute within the family could be the motive, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Kare, who owned a farm and was reportedly involved in real estate activities. The incident occurred between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on Tuesday near Adilabad village, which falls in the Vijayapura Rural Police Station limits, police added.

"Most probably, after getting information that the compact utility vehicle was coming, the truck came there and rammed into it," Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told reporters.

He said that despite the initial impact, the victim appeared to have survived the collision due to the sturdy build of the vehicle.

"They removed the door on the driver's side and assaulted him with stones, and fired shots," he added.

Investigation Details

Police said preliminary findings suggest a possible family dispute over property, though the exact motive is yet to be established.

"We suspect that it could be a property dispute within the family. We need more time to get details from the family members," Nimbargi said.

"As of now, we can see about three rounds fired. We will get further details," he added. Forensic and investigation teams have been deployed to gather evidence.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, the SP said, adding that further details would emerge after the registration of an FIR and completion of preliminary inquiries.