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Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Two Brothers Killed In UP Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 00:32 IST

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A violent land dispute in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the deaths of two brothers, highlighting the deadly consequences of sibling rivalry over agricultural produce.

Key Points

  • A land dispute between three brothers in Mirzapura Jagir village, Uttar Pradesh, escalated into violence.
  • Jitendra allegedly shot and killed his brother Kailash during an argument over sharing grain.
  • In retaliation, the father and youngest brother Guddu beat Jitendra to death with sticks.
  • Police have taken Jaynarayan Chaturvedi and Guddu into custody following the incident.

A dispute over division of agricultural produce between brothers turned violent in a village here, leaving two siblings dead in separate acts of killing, police said on Monday.

Deadly Escalation Of Land Dispute

The incident took place between 5 and 6 pm in Mirzapura Jagir village under Rampura police station limits.

 

Additional Superintendent of Police Ishan Soni said three brothers Kailash (45), Jitendra alias Allu (33), and Guddu (26), were arguing in a farmland outside the village over sharing of grain when the dispute escalated.

During the altercation, Jitendra allegedly shot Kailash with a country-made pistol, killing him on the spot, he said.

Retaliation And Arrests

Enraged by the incident, their father Jaynarayan Chaturvedi and the youngest brother Guddu chased Jitendra as he tried to flee and beat him to death with sticks, the officer added.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information, and senior officials, including the Additional SP, also visited the scene.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, and Jaynarayan Chaturvedi and Guddu have been taken into custody, police said.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically apply in cases of intentional killing. The investigation will likely focus on establishing the sequence of events and the intent of each individual involved in the altercations. Such disputes over land and property are unfortunately common in many parts of rural India.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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