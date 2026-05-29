Property Dispute Turns Deadly: Six Killed In Karnataka Clash

A property dispute in Vijayapura, Karnataka, turned deadly, resulting in the deaths of six people and raising concerns about land conflict resolution.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six people died in Vijayapura, Karnataka, due to a violent property dispute.

The clash involved a family and another group over a 10-acre land dispute.

A mediation meeting intended to resolve the dispute escalated into a deadly altercation with weapons and firing.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact sequence of events and circumstances.

An alleged property dispute took a fatal turn when six people, among them five members of a family, were killed in this district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in Govindapura village in Chadachana taluk of the district between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, they said.

Details Of The Deceased And Injured

Five of the deceased belonged to the same family, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dundappa Niral (65), Shivaputra Niral (58), Chandrakant alias Chandu Niral (55), Rahul Niral (25), Samarth Niral (23) and Shabbir Attar (45), they added.

Two others-Aravind (72) and Sandeep (33)-were injured in the incident, police said.

Investigation Into The Property Dispute

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the clash erupted during a mediation meeting held to resolve a long-standing dispute over around 10 acres of land between the victims' family and another family from a nearby village.

A senior police officer said a verbal altercation broke out between the two sides at the meeting earlier in the day over the same issue.

Following this, deadly weapons were used, and firing followed, leading to the deaths of six people, he said.

Locals said village elders had earlier attempted to mediate the dispute, but it remained unresolved.

Police Response And Further Actions

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after the incident, and additional police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police said the exact sequence of events and circumstances leading to the firing is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.