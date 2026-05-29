Telangana Congress Leader Arrested In Advocate Murder Case: Here's Why

A Telangana Congress leader and five others have been arrested in Hyderabad for the murder of an advocate, allegedly stemming from a long-standing property dispute.

Key Points Six people arrested in connection with the murder of advocate Khaza Moizuddin in Hyderabad.

Telangana Congress leader Mujahid Alam Khan is among those arrested.

The motive for the murder is believed to be related to disputes over Waqf properties.

The conspiracy to eliminate the advocate allegedly involved a contract amount of Rs 15 lakh.

The accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance near the residence of the deceased to identify the most suitable time and place to execute the offence.

The city police on Friday said six persons were arrested in connection with the murder of advocate Khaza Moizuddin here last week, one of them being Telangana Congress leader Mujahid Alam Khan.

Motive Behind The Advocate's Murder

On the motive for the offence, police said the investigation revealed long-standing disputes between the family of the accused, Mujahid Alam Khan and the deceased Moizuddin over Waqf properties and management issues.

According to the complaint lodged by Moizuddin's son, M S Farhan, on May 23, an unknown four-wheeler allegedly came at high speed and intentionally hit his father around 5.45 am at Masab Tank, when he was walking towards his car parked outside their house to go swimming.

Moizuddin was thrown nearly 10 metres after being hit and sustained grievous injuries. He later died while undergoing treatment, a police release said.

Investigation And Evidence

During the investigation, CCTV footage reportedly showed a green-coloured SUV without a number plate waiting near Moizuddin's residence before allegedly hitting him as he was getting into his vehicle.

The accused were identified after verification of CCTV footage from a lodge and a hotel in the city.

Probe revealed that several civil, criminal, and Waqf Tribunal cases had been pending between both groups for several years.

"The accused believed that due to the deceased's active involvement in various legal proceedings against them, they were suffering continuous legal setbacks and humiliation. Bearing a grudge, accused Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahmood Alam Khan allegedly conspired to eliminate him," the release said.

The Conspiracy Unveiled

The conspiracy to eliminate Moizuddin was allegedly hatched by Mujahid Alam Khan and his father, Mahaboob Alam Khan, along with associates Hassan Ali alias Chaous and Muneer, for a contract amount of Rs 15 lakh, it said.

Muneer and Chaous allegedly coordinated the plan by providing cash to Kishan alias Pappu to arrange logistics, it said.

Kishan allegedly engaged others to execute the plan. As part of the conspiracy, Mujahid Alam Khan allegedly arranged Rs 2 lakh for Kishan through Chaous for the procurement of an SUV used in the offence.

Thereafter, from January 2026 onwards, the accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance near the residence of the deceased and locations he frequently visited.

The accused continuously monitored the movements of the deceased to identify the most suitable time and place to execute the offence.

On May 23, in pursuance of the conspiracy, the accused executed the plan.

The police release said Accused No: 1, Mujahid Alam Khan, is the main conspirator who allegedly hired persons to carry out the murder.

Political Fallout

Congress MP and Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the state Congress, Mallu Ravi, said Mujahid Alam Khan, a vice-president of the party's state unit, had been suspended from the party in view of his arrest.