Six held over axe murder of Congress leader in Ludhiana

Six individuals have been arrested in Ludhiana in connection with the murder of a Congress leader, with investigations revealing a land dispute as the primary motive.

Key Points Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the axe murder of Congress leader Parminder Tiwari in Ludhiana.

The primary suspects, Vijay Kumar and Lucky, were apprehended in Bihar.

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was motivated by a dispute over illegal occupation of panchayat land.

The axe used in the crime and the motorcycle used to escape have been recovered by police.

Six persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Congress leader Parminder Tiwari, who was hacked to death with an axe on Sunday in Machhiwara here.

Tiwari, the block president of the Congress party from Machhiwara in Ludhiana, was murdered on March 29 while sitting outside his rented quarters near Takhran village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jaskaranjit Singh Teja stated the case is neither linked to politics nor gang rivalry.

The main accused, Vijay Kumar and Lucky, were apprehended in Jamalpura village in Munger district, Bihar, by a special team dispatched there, police said.

Motive: Land Dispute

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects aimed to illegally occupy a piece of panchayat land in the Machiwara area, but Tiwari opposed their plans. The accused allegedly visited Tiwari at his rented quarters on March 29 and attacked him with an axe, resulting in his immediate death, officials said.

The other four individuals arrested are relatives of the main accused and were aware of the murder plot, the DCP added.

Police have recovered the axe used in the crime, as well as the motorcycle the accused used to flee the scene.