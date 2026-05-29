Hyderabad Police Arrest Six In Advocate Murder Case

Hyderabad police have apprehended six suspects in connection with the murder of advocate Khaza Moizuddin, revealing a motive rooted in a protracted dispute over Waqf properties.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six individuals have been arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with the murder of advocate Khaza Moizuddin.

The motive for the murder is believed to be a long-standing dispute over Waqf properties and management issues.

CCTV footage revealed a green SUV deliberately hitting Moizuddin near his residence.

The accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance near the residence of the deceased to identify the most suitable time and place for the execution of the offence.

The conspiracy to eliminate Moizuddin involved a contract amount of Rs 15 lakh.

The city police on Friday said six persons were arrested in connection with the murder of advocate Khaza Moizuddin here last week.

Motive Behind The Hyderabad Advocate Murder

On the motive for the offence, police said investigation revealed that long-standing disputes existed between the family of accused Mujahid Alam Khan and deceased Moizuddin over Waqf properties and management issues.

According to the complaint lodged by Moizuddin's son, M S Farhan, on May 23, an unknown four-wheeler allegedly came at high speed and intentionally hit his father around 5.45 am at Masab Tank, when he was walking towards his car parked in front of their house to go swimming.

Moizuddin was thrown nearly 10 metres away after being hit by the vehicle and sustained grievous injuries. He later died while undergoing treatment, a police release said.

CCTV Footage Reveals Deliberate Act

During the course of the investigation, CCTV footage revealed that a green-coloured SUV without a number plate had deliberately waited near Moizuddin's residence and intentionally hit him when he was getting into his vehicle.

The accused persons were identified after verification of CCTV footage from a lodge and a hotel in the city.

Probe showed that several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases have been pending between both groups for many years.

Conspiracy To Eliminate Advocate

"The accused persons believed that due to the active involvement of the deceased in various legal proceedings against them, they were suffering continuous legal setbacks and humiliation. Bearing a grudge against the deceased, accused Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahmood Alam Khan conspired to eliminate him," it said.

The conspiracy to eliminate Moizuddin was allegedly hatched by Mujahid Alam Khan and his father, Mahaboob Alam Khan, along with associates in a systematic and pre-planned manner for a contract amount of Rs 15 lakh, it said.

Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahaboob Alam Khan allegedly conspired along with their close associates Hassan Ali alias Chaous and Muneer to execute the plan through one Kishan alias Pappu, it said.

Muneer and Chaous allegedly coordinated the execution by handing over cash to Kishan to arrange logistics for the plan, it said.

Kishan engaged others to execute the plan. As part of the conspiracy, Mujahid Alam Khan arranged Rs 2 lakh for Kishan through Chaous for the procurement of an SUV to execute the offence, it said.

Reconnaissance And Execution

Thereafter, from January 2026 onwards, the accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance near the residence of the deceased and at places he regularly visited.

The accused persons continuously monitored the movements of the deceased to identify the most suitable time and place for the execution of the offence.

On May 23, in pursuance of the conspiracy, the accused executed their plan.