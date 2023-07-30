News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer held in Umesh Pal murder case

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer held in Umesh Pal murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 30, 2023 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The police on Sunday arrested slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra from Lucknow in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra. Photograph: ANI Photo

Several cases, including those under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Explosives Act and the Indian Penal Code, are pending against Mishra, they said.

 

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Deepak Bhukar said Mishra was arrested by officers from the Dhoomanganj police station.

He was nabbed outside a hotel and legal action is underway, police sources said.

Mishra was accused of sharing Pal's location from a Prayagraj court before the latter along with two policemen was shot dead on February 24.

He was booked in an extortion case on May 21 after he allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore from a plywood trader in Prayagraj district.

In an FIR at Attarsuiya Police Station in Prayagraj, Sayeed Ahmad, who hails from Dariyabad and owns a shop in the Muthiganj locality, alleged that Mishra had bought goods worth Rs 1.20 lakh from him on credit but refused to clear his dues.

He alleged, in the FIR dated April 20, that Mishra dialled Saeed and demanded Rs 3 crore in the name of Atiq and his henchmen.

Umesh Pal, the main witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security guards were shot dead on February 24.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, the main accused in this case, were shot dead by assailants when they were being taken in police custody for a medical examination in April.
Ahmad's wife Shaista Parveen, also wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, is still absconding. PTI RAJ ABN

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
6 people named in Umesh Pal murder case killed so far
6 people named in Umesh Pal murder case killed so far
Umesh Pal murder: 8 accused named in chargesheet
Umesh Pal murder: 8 accused named in chargesheet
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in front of cops
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in front of cops
Deodhar Trophy: Central beat North East Zone
Deodhar Trophy: Central beat North East Zone
Hardik hoping to carry more bowling workload
Hardik hoping to carry more bowling workload
Modi launches drive to honour martyred bravehearts
Modi launches drive to honour martyred bravehearts
PHOTOS: 5th Ashes Test, Day 4
PHOTOS: 5th Ashes Test, Day 4
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence for Umesh Pal kidnapping

Atiq Ahmed gets life sentence for Umesh Pal kidnapping

UP police guns down Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter

UP police guns down Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances