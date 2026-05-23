Senior Lawyer Killed In Hyderabad, Murder Suspected

A senior lawyer in Hyderabad was killed in a suspected murder linked to his fight against waqf property encroachment, prompting a police investigation and demands for justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Senior lawyer Khaza Moizuddin died after being hit by an SUV in Hyderabad, with police investigating a suspected murder.

Moizuddin's son alleges the murder is linked to his father's fight against encroachment on waqf properties.

Police have formed teams and are reviewing CCTV footage to investigate the case thoroughly.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the murder and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

Demands are being made for a special court to ensure a speedy trial and justice in the case.

Senior lawyer Khaza Moizuddin died after being mowed down by an SUV outside his residence here in a suspected case of murder, police said on Saturday.

Moizuddin's son said his father was fighting against encroachment and grabbing of waqf properties by certain persons, who, he alleged, were behind the incident.

Police said the 63-year-old victim was about to get into his car when the SUV without a number plate hit him at his residence at Masab Tank here.

He was rushed to a hospital but breathed his last while undergoing treatment, police said.

Visuals of the man being hit by a car have gone viral.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said based on Moizuddin's son's complaint, a murder case has been registered and the investigation will proceed accordingly.

A police official said four-five teams were formed to carry out an investigation and CCTV footage of the area would be checked.

The suspicion raised by the family would be verified. "It's very preliminary for us to come to a conclusion about the involvement of any persons. We would know after investigation," DCP Rakshita Murthy told reporters.

Family Alleges Previous Threats

Moizuddin's son said five attempts were made earlier on his father.

The alleged waqf encroachers threatened him to persuade his father to stop fighting the cases against them, he told mediapersons.

He said that if anything happens to him or his family members, the persons he named would be responsible.

Political Reaction and Demands for Justice

Reacting to the advocate's death, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a post on 'X' said his party condemns the brutal murder of Moizuddin and demanded that the city police should arrest the perpetrators.

"I personally knew late Moizuddin, we demand that @CPHydCity should arrest the main mastermind & assailants who killed this brave Advocate," Owaisi said.

He further said the party will stand with the family of the deceased advocate.

Later, the AIMIM president visited the residence of Moizuddin and offered condolences and consoled the bereaved family members.

It is alleged that Moizuddin had been receiving threats for protecting Waqf properties. The family and supporters believe that this is a planned murder involving a larger conspiracy, the AIMIM said in a release.

They have demanded that the police conduct a thorough investigation and immediately arrest all the culprits involved in the case, it said.

There is also a demand for the state government to constitute a special court for speedy trial and fast justice, so that all those responsible are punished according to law, the party said.