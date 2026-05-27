Hyderabad Advocate Murder: Special Teams Investigate

Police in Hyderabad have launched a special investigation into the murder of an advocate, allegedly linked to disputes over waqf property encroachment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A lawyer in Hyderabad was murdered after being run over by an SUV outside his residence.

Special teams have been formed to investigate the murder, analysing CCTV footage and call data records.

The victim's son claims his father was fighting against encroachment of waqf properties.

The son alleges that certain individuals involved in waqf property encroachment are behind the murder.

The police have identified the vehicle owner and are investigating potential links to the crime.

Special teams were formed to probe the murder of an advocate, who was mowed down by an SUV outside his residence here, police said on Sunday.

Senior lawyer Khaza Moizuddin (63) died after being allegedly run over by unidentified assailants in an SUV on Saturday.

"No one has been taken into custody. We are investigating. In the course of investigation many (people) are being questioned including those (whose names were) mentioned in the complaint," a senior police official said.

Investigating the Hyderabad Lawyer Murder

Special teams are analysing technical evidence, including CCTV footage and call data records (CDR), the official said.

Police said they identified the vehicle owner, but declined to comment on the reports that the vehicle had been sold to another person.

Earlier, they said the victim was about to get into his car when the SUV without a number plate hit him at his residence at Masab Tank here. He was rushed to a hospital but breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Waqf Property Dispute Allegations

Based on a complaint, a murder case was registered.

The victim's son said his father was fighting against encroachment and grabbing of waqf properties by certain persons, who, he alleged, were behind the incident.

He said five attempts were made earlier on his father.

The alleged waqf encroachers threatened him to persuade his father to stop fighting the cases against them, he had said.

He further said that if anything happens to him or his family members, the persons he named would be responsible.