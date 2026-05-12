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Punjab Police Arrest Five In Property Dispute Attack Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 23:59 IST

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Punjab Police have apprehended five individuals in Ferozepur following a violent property dispute where a property dealer was attacked over unpaid dues and a conspiracy to avoid payment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points

  • Punjab Police arrested five people for attacking a property dealer in Ferozepur.
  • The attack stemmed from a business partnership dispute over land and unpaid dues.
  • Accused Akashdeep Singh allegedly conspired to kill Ranjeet Singh over an outstanding payment of Rs 1.25 crore.
  • The accused attacked Ranjeet with sharp weapons, but he escaped and filed a police report.
  • Police investigation led to the arrest of Akashdeep and the subsequent apprehension of four other accomplices.

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested five persons for the recent attack on a property dealer on the outskirts of Ferozepur, officials said.

Property Dispute Leads to Violent Attack

Sharing details, Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said Ranjeet Singh had a business partnership with Akashdeep Singh, and the duo had jointly purchased three acres of land near Basti Nizamdeen in the district to develop a colony.

 

"Out of the total land, two acres belonged to Ranjeet, while one acre belonged to Akashdeep. Akashdeep was supposed to pay Rs 1.45 crore for his lesser share but had paid only Rs 20 lakh and was reluctant to pay the remaining amount," the SSP said.

Conspiracy and Arrests in Ferozepur

Along with accused Sukhchain Singh, Akashdeep hatched a conspiracy to kill Ranjeet so that he didn't have to pay the balance amount, the officer said.

"Four others were also involved in the conspiracy, whom Akashdeep had promised to give five marlas of land each for helping in the attack," the SSP said.

On May 4, the accused attacked Ranjeet with sharp-edged weapons while he was returning from his office near the Hukumat Singh Wala village, he said.

However, Ranjeet managed to escape and register an FIR at the Kulgarhi police station.

During the investigation, the needle of suspicion tilted towards Akashdeep and following his arrest, the names of the other accused were revealed.

Five accused have been arrested in the case, the SSP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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