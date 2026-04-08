'Sidelined' in Iran truce: Israeli Oppn slams Netanyahu

Lapid said the Israeli military carried out everything that was asked of it, but Netanyahu failed politically and strategically.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid calls ceasefire outcome a 'political disaster' for Israel.

He says Israel was not involved in key decisions on national security.

Lapid accused Benjamin Netanyahu of strategic and political failure.

Israel officially backs US-Iran ceasefire with conditions.

Military action against Hezbollah to continue despite truce.

Leader of the Opposition in the Israeli Parliament, Yair Lapid, on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position after the United States and Iran agreed to a ceasefire, saying Israel was not even at the table when the decision was made.

Lapid said the Israeli military carried out everything that was asked of it, but Netanyahu failed politically and strategically.

In a post on X, he said, 'There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history. Israel wasn't even at the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our national security. The military carried out everything that was asked of it, the public demonstrated amazing resilience, but Netanyahu failed politically, failed strategically, and didn't meet a single one of the goals that he himself set. It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu wrought due to arrogance, negligence, and a lack of strategic planning.'

Israel Backs US Ceasefire Move

Earlier in the day, Israel backed the US decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two sides look to work out a lasting peace formula.

A statement from Netanyahu's office said, 'Israel supports President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel, and countries in the region.

'Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile, and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbours, and the world.'

Hezbollah Front Remains Active

However, Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

'The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel, and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon,' the statement said.