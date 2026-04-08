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India welcomes US-Iran truce, 'hopes' for lasting peace

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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April 08, 2026 14:53 IST

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Following the US-Iran ceasefire agreement, India is urging de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to ensure lasting peace and stability in West Asia, emphasising the importance of unimpeded global commerce.

India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

IMAGE: Jag Vasant vessel transferring LPG at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid supply disruptions linked to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • India welcomes the US-Iran ceasefire and hopes it leads to lasting peace in West Asia.
  • The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasises de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy to end the conflict.
  • India highlights the conflict's impact on global energy supply, trade networks, and the suffering of people.
  • India expects unimpeded freedom of navigation and global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

India on Wednesday welcomed a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, calling for 'de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy' to ensure lasting peace in West Asia.

'We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict,' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

India 'expects unimpeded freedom of navigation' through Hromuz

'The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz,' it said.

Iran and the US have agreed on a conditional ceasefire that includes the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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