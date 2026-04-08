HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Israel backs Iran ceasefire, refuses to halt ops against Hezbollah

Israel backs Iran ceasefire, refuses to halt ops against Hezbollah

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 08, 2026 09:39 IST

x

Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

Israel backs Trump's ceasefire deal with Iran

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 29, 2025. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu backs US move to pause strikes on Iran for two weeks.
  • The ceasefire is conditional on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and halting attacks.
  • Israel confirms operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon will continue.
  • Donald Trump calls Iran's 10-point plan 'workable' for peace talks.
  • Iran agrees to pause military action and allow safe passage through Hormuz if not attacked.

Israel has backed the United States decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two sides look to work out a lasting peace formula.

A statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, 'Israel supports President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel, and countries in the region.

 

'Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile, and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbours, and the world.'

Hezbollah Operations to Continue

However, Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

"The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel, and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," the statement said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suspended the 'bombing and attack' campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the 10-point proposal will serve as the basis for negotiating a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

'Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire!' Trump said.

Iran Responds with Conditional Pause

The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, along with a pause in military operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it was not attacked.

'Considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal, as well as the announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,' Araghchi wrote.

With all sides agreeing to a pause in the military campaign, hopes are rising that the conflict, which began on March 28, may move towards an eventual resolution and that peace will prevail in West Asia.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

RELATED STORIES

Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement
Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement
Iran Continues To Fire Missiles Against Israel, UAE
Iran Continues To Fire Missiles Against Israel, UAE
Pakistan to Host US-Iran Peace Talks Following Ceasefire
Pakistan to Host US-Iran Peace Talks Following Ceasefire
Will Iran Be Browbeaten By Trump's Threats?
Will Iran Be Browbeaten By Trump's Threats?
US-Iran truce: Shehbaz Sharif's X post gaffe goes viral
US-Iran truce: Shehbaz Sharif's X post gaffe goes viral

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla' Trailer Launch1:13

Mithila Palkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Bhoot Bangla'...

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar1:01

Urfi Javed Shocks Fans with Bold Disco Avatar

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Roars Into Sky From UK Base Amid Iran Conflict0:41

WATCH: B-52 Bomber Roars Into Sky From UK Base Amid Iran...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO