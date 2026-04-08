Israel backs Iran ceasefire, refuses to halt ops against Hezbollah

Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 29, 2025. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu backs US move to pause strikes on Iran for two weeks.

The ceasefire is conditional on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and halting attacks.

Israel confirms operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon will continue.

Donald Trump calls Iran's 10-point plan 'workable' for peace talks.

Iran agrees to pause military action and allow safe passage through Hormuz if not attacked.

Israel has backed the United States decision to suspend strikes against Iran as the two sides look to work out a lasting peace formula.

A statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, 'Israel supports President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel, and countries in the region.

'Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile, and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran’s Arab neighbours, and the world.'

Hezbollah Operations to Continue

However, Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

"The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel, and Israel’s regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," the statement said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suspended the 'bombing and attack' campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the 10-point proposal will serve as the basis for negotiating a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

'Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire!' Trump said.

Iran Responds with Conditional Pause

The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, along with a pause in military operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it was not attacked.

'Considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal, as well as the announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,' Araghchi wrote.

With all sides agreeing to a pause in the military campaign, hopes are rising that the conflict, which began on March 28, may move towards an eventual resolution and that peace will prevail in West Asia.