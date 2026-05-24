Gunmen Target Home Of Deceased Ex-Serviceman In Punjab

Unidentified assailants opened fire at the home of a deceased ex-serviceman in Punjab, prompting a police investigation into the targeted attack.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Unidentified gunmen attacked the house of a deceased ex-serviceman in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

The incident occurred in Manolian village, with at least three rounds fired.

No casualties were reported as family members were sleeping inside the house.

Police are investigating the attack and examining CCTV footage to identify the assailants.

Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the house of a deceased ex-serviceman here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Investigation Launched After Attack

No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred in Manolian village under the Mahilpur police station area. The attackers fired at least three rounds, they said.

At the time of the incident, the family members of the late Subedar Sadhu Singh were sleeping inside the house. The bullets hit an inner wall of the house, police said.

A police team reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined, they said.

Station House Officer, Mahilpur, Inspector Ramandeep Kaur said efforts are on to trace and arrest the assailants.