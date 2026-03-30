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Home  » News » Amritsar Man Killed in Targeted Shooting; Police Investigate

Amritsar Man Killed in Targeted Shooting; Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 30, 2026 23:20 IST

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A man was fatally shot in an Amritsar border village, prompting a police investigation into the targeted killing and the search for the unidentified assailants.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man, Sohna Singh, was fatally shot at point-blank range in an Amritsar border village.
  • The assailants intercepted Singh while he was travelling between villages.
  • The victim was declared dead at a nearby hospital.
  • The perpetrators fled the scene with the victim's motorcycle and mobile phone.
  • Police have initiated an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects in the Amritsar shooting.

A man was shot dead from point blank range by unidentified assailants in a border village in Amritsar on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sohna Singh, was going from Rajatal to Khera village when the assailants intercepted and opened fire on him from point blank range, they said.

 

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Assailants after committing the crime fled with Singh's motorcycle and mobile phone.

A team from Gharinda police station rushed to spot after the incident.

The police said that an investigation has been launched and the team is checking the footage of CCTV of the areas in order to gather evidence and identify the assailants.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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