HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Medical Store Owner Injured in Shooting

Medical Store Owner Injured in Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2026 13:36 IST

x

A medical store owner in Hoshiarpur, India, was critically injured after being shot by motorcycle-borne assailants, prompting a police investigation into the attempted murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A medical store owner in Hoshiarpur was shot in the abdomen by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle.
  • The incident occurred at Adda Samundra area on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road.
  • The victim, Tarsem Lal, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nawanshahr.
  • Police have registered an FIR for attempted murder and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.
  • The victim stated he had no known enemies or extortion threats.

A medical store owner sustained a gunshot wound in his abdomen after two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired at him here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Adda Samundra area on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road.

 

Tarsem Lal, who runs a medical store in the area, was locking his shop for the day when two masked men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at him, police said.

The bullet hit him on the right side of his abdomen.

He was first taken to the civil hospital in Garhshankar and later referred to a private hospital in Nawanshahr, where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

According to police, Tarsem Lal told investigators that he had no enmity with anyone and had not received any extortion threats.

Police Investigation Underway

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Garhshankar) Daljit Singh Khakh said an FIR has been registered at the Garhshankar police station under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined and raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts to nab the accused, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected
Punjab Police Nab Two with Illegal Weapons; Pakistan Link Suspected
Two Arrested After Daylight Firing in Himachal's Solan
Two Arrested After Daylight Firing in Himachal's Solan
Two Die in Ferozepur Clash Following Children's Argument
Two Die in Ferozepur Clash Following Children's Argument
Medical Students Held for Snatching Gold Chain, Mobile Phone
Medical Students Held for Snatching Gold Chain, Mobile Phone
Bambiha Gang Associate Arrested with Illegal Weapons in Punjab

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 2

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

webstory image 3

10-Min Recipe: Mushroom Spinach Omelette

VIDEOS

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps1:07

Natasa Stankovic celebrates her birthday with paps

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika Wedding Reception0:32

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Glam Look at Vijay-Rashmika...

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in Nepal1:45

From Rapper to Revolutionary: The Rise of Balen Shah in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO