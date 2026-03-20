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Social Media Argument Turns Deadly in Haryana Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 00:38 IST

A social media argument spiralled into deadly violence in Haryana's Nuh district, resulting in the alleged murder of a 55-year-old man and prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 55-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Kherla village, Nuh, Haryana, due to a dispute stemming from a social media comment.
  • The incident began with a minor altercation between children and escalated to involve adults, leading to a heated argument and violence.
  • Police have registered a murder case against the accused, Javed and Farid, and are conducting raids to apprehend them.
  • Authorities have deployed a heavy police force in Kherla village to maintain peace and are monitoring the situation closely.
  • The dispute reportedly originated from the alleged misuse of a Facebook ID, highlighting the potential for social media to incite real-world conflict.

Following the incident, the administration has deployed a heavy police force in the village. Officials are continuously monitoring the situation and appealing to the villagers to maintain peace.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Khurshid, a resident of Kherla, located within the Sadar Punhana police station limits. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Al Afia Hospital. Police have registered a case and started an investigation. A senior police officer said several teams are conducting raids to nab the accused.

 

Escalation of the Dispute

According to police, the dispute started with a minor altercation between children over a comment made on social media. It gradually escalated and adults got involved. Khurshid (55) protested against the comment and a heated argument ensued between him and Javed and Farid of the same village.

The dispute started over the alleged misuse of a Facebook ID, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the altercation quickly escalated into a violent fight. The accused allegedly opened fire with an illegal weapon and Khurshid, who was hit by bullets, died at the spot, they added.

"A murder case has been registered against Javed, Farid and others at the Sadar Punhana police station. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused, who will be arrested soon. The situation in the village is under control now," a spokesperson of the Nuh police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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