News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nihangs open fire at cops during arrest bid, 1 dead

Nihangs open fire at cops during arrest bid, 1 dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 23, 2023 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A police constable was killed while two others sustained injuries when a group of 'Nihangs' opened fire at them in Punjab's Kapurthala district, officials said on Thursday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place when the policemen went to arrest some Nihangs (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons) in Sultanpur Lodhi in a case registered against them, said a senior police official over the phone.

 

The policemen were standing on the road when the Nihangs opened fire at them, Kapurthala Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Tejbir Singh Hundal told PTI.

While one constable was killed, two other personnel sustained injuries, said the official.

Senior officials have rushed to the site and police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ask Sikhs In Punjab If They Want Khalistan...
Ask Sikhs In Punjab If They Want Khalistan...
'Punjabis will never allow Khalistan in Punjab'
'Punjabis will never allow Khalistan in Punjab'
Why Punjab Needs A Leader Like Mayawati
Why Punjab Needs A Leader Like Mayawati
A year of hope for industrial and precious metals
A year of hope for industrial and precious metals
Malavika Is Crazy About...
Malavika Is Crazy About...
World Cup 2023: India's XI Stunners!
World Cup 2023: India's XI Stunners!
Raj: Youth Power Dominates Candidates
Raj: Youth Power Dominates Candidates
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

4 Reasons Why Some Sikhs Feel Alienated

4 Reasons Why Some Sikhs Feel Alienated

'Khalistan is a business'

'Khalistan is a business'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances