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Home  » News » Jail Inmate Killed During Escape Attempt In Hoshiarpur

Jail Inmate Killed During Escape Attempt In Hoshiarpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 16:30 IST

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A jail inmate in Hoshiarpur was shot dead after a daring escape attempt and alleged attack on a police constable, prompting a criminal investigation into how the inmate acquired a weapon.

Key Points

  • Nasib Singh, a jail inmate, was shot dead while attempting to escape custody in Hoshiarpur.
  • The inmate allegedly attacked a police constable with a sharp-edged weapon during the escape attempt.
  • The constable fired multiple rounds in self-defence, resulting in the inmate's death.
  • Nasib Singh was facing multiple criminal cases, including murder and offences under the NDPS Act.
  • An investigation is underway to determine how the inmate obtained the weapon.

A jail inmate was shot dead after he allegedly attacked an asthmatic police constable with a sharp-edged weapon and attempted to escape custody outside a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Inmate's Daring Escape Attempt

Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said the incident occurred around 1.30 pm when four police personnel had brought three inmates from Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, to the Civil Hospital for a medical check-up.

 

After the examination, the police team was escorting the inmates back to the jail when one of them, identified as Nasib Singh, allegedly tried to flee despite being handcuffed, the SSP said.

According to the police, senior constable Jasdeep Singh, who suffers from asthma, was accompanying Nasib Singh in an e-rickshaw towards the ambulance when the inmate attempted to escape.

Jasdeep managed to catch hold of him, but Nasib Singh allegedly attacked the constable with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting injuries on his face, hand and leg.

Constable's Self-Defence

"During the scuffle, he also tried to snatch the constable's service weapon," Malik told reporters at the hospital.

"In self-defence and to prevent his escape, the constable first fired a warning shot on the ground, but the accused did not stop and the scuffle continued. Both of them fell during the struggle, and the accused again tried to snatch the weapon. The constable then fired multiple rounds from his service revolver, some of which hit the inmate," Malik said.

The injured inmate was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said. His body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

The injured constable has been admitted to the hospital and is stated to be out of danger, officials said.

Investigation Underway

Police said the inmate was carrying a sharp-edged weapon and an investigation is underway to ascertain how he procured it.

"We will investigate from where he got the weapon, whether he picked it up outside the jail premises or if someone assisted him," Malik said.

According to preliminary investigations, Nasib Singh was facing multiple criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and offences under the NDPS Act, and was also a convict, the SSP said.

Malik further said that the inmate's father, Shashi Kumar, is also lodged in jail in connection with cases of murder and offences under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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