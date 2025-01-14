6 Army personnel injured in landmine explosion in JK

Six Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion in a forward village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The troops were on patrol duty when one of the soldiers accidentally stepped over the landmine near Khamba Fort in Nowshera sector around 10.45 am, triggering the explosion.

They said the injured were immediately shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas near the Line of Control are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents, the officials said.