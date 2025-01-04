HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge in JK

January 04, 2025 15:32 IST

Two Army personnel were killed and three injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Injured Army soldiers being taken to a hospital after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. Photograph: Screen grab

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

The officials added that two soldiers lost their lives while three were rushed to the district hospital n an injured state.

 

The hospital's medical superintendent Dr Masrat Iqbal told reporters that two soldiers were "brought dead".

"The three injured (soldiers) were resuscitated and then referred to Srinagar," he added.

