60% terrorists killed in J-K in 2024 are Pakistanis: Army

Notwithstanding the economic issues faced by it back home, the Pakistan Army is fully backing the terrorist infrastructure as 60 percent of terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year were Pakistanis.

IMAGE: Army and Jammu and Kashmir police personnel during an anti-terrorist operation at Sopore in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, November 8, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The local recruitment of terrorists in the Pakistan-sponsored terror groups is also very low as only four locals have joined these groups this year, Army officials told ANI.

In different encounters and operations, the security has been able to eliminate around 75 terrorists in different regions of the state including the Jammu region and the Kashmir valley along with the firefights that take place during infiltration attempts by terrorists on the Line of Control, they said.

Notably, Pakistan has traditionally been seen as one of the biggest hubs for exporting terrorists to almost all parts of the world with a main focus on India.

Islamabad has tried to give a strong push to terrorism in the Jammu region since last year but the activities of the Pakistani terrorists in this area of Jammu region including districts in Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua and Reasi govern been curbed with additional deployment of troops and filling up of the vacuum created thereafter withdrawal of the Uniform Force of Rashtriya Rifles from there for the China border deployments.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar have been laying focus on eliminating the terrorists from the area looked after by the White Knight Corps of the force.