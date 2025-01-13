HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Patrolling, grazing started at 2 friction points at LAC: Army Chief

Patrolling, grazing started at 2 friction points at LAC: Army Chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 13:11 IST

x

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is sensitive but stable, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday. 

IMAGE: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Dwivedi said there is still a degree of standoff in the region and efforts are needed to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese militiaries.

The Army chief said patrolling and grazing in traditional areas have started in Depsang and Demchok, the two friction points from where the two sides have disengaged in October. Our deployment is balanced and robust and we are capable of handling any situation, he said.

We are focusing on boosting border infrastructure and capability development, the Army chief said on the overall LAC situation.

 

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is overall under control and the ceasefire pact with Pakistani side is holding up along the Line of Control. At the same time, the Army chief said infiltration attempts are continuing and the terror infrastructure on the Pakistani side is intact.

In the last year, 60 per cent of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin, he said.

On Manipur, the Army chief said synergised efforts by security forces and proactive government initiatives have brought the situation in the state under control. However, the Army chief said cyclic incidents of violence continue in Manipur and the armed forces are trying to bring peace to the region.

Along the Indo-Myanmar border, enhanced surveillance and domination is in place to deal with any possibility of spillover of situation in Myanmar, he said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Situation at LAC stable but not normal: Army Chief
Situation at LAC stable but not normal: Army Chief
60% terrorists killed in J-K in 2024 are Pakistanis: Army
60% terrorists killed in J-K in 2024 are Pakistanis: Army
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'China Went Wrong In Its Calculations!'
'India-China Ties Will Be Deeply Strained'
'India-China Ties Will Be Deeply Strained'
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement
Not all is resolved: Jaishankar on LAC agreement

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Actor Ajith's Historic Podium Finish

webstory image 2

Sankranti Gur Til Makhana Laddus: 15-Minute Recipe

webstory image 3

5 Interesting Pongal Rituals

VIDEOS

The first 'royal bath' of Mahakumbh begins3:06

The first 'royal bath' of Mahakumbh begins

Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh2:55

Searching for Moksha: Foreign devotees at Maha Kumbh

Die-hard Rajinikanth fan celebrates Pongal in temple dedicated to the superstar9:13

Die-hard Rajinikanth fan celebrates Pongal in temple...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD