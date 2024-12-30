HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Army chief reviews operational preparedness, interacts with troops

Army chief reviews operational preparedness, interacts with troops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2024 23:34 IST

x

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Dehradun on Monday and reviewed operational preparedness, interacted with troops, and received "comprehensive briefings" from some of the top officers on the ongoing security initiatives and infrastructure development in the region, sources said.

IMAGE: Army personnel keep vigil along the Line of Control ahead of New Year celebrations, in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, December 29, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

He also underscored the critical importance of "maintaining peak operational efficiency and adaptability" in an increasingly complex and "evolving security environment", they said.

The visit to the Uttarakhand capital underscores the "proactive approach" taken by the chief of the Army Staff to ensure mission readiness while boosting the morale of the troops deployed in varied and challenging terrains.

 

He was accompanied by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command.

The Army chief "visited Dehradun where he reviewed operational preparedness and interacted with troops stationed in the region today," a defence source said.

During his visit, Gen Dwivedi "received comprehensive briefings" from Lt Gen DG Misra, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and Maj Gen Naveen Mahajan, General Officer Commanding, Golden Key Division, he added.

The briefings covered the region's operational capabilities, ongoing security initiatives and infrastructure development, the source said.

In addition to these briefings, Gen Dwivedi interacted with the troops and praised their professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to the nation.

The Army chief also highlighted the force's ongoing efforts to modernise equipment, improve training standards and foster innovation to effectively address future challenges, the sources said.

He reaffirmed the leadership's "unwavering commitment" to the welfare of soldiers and their families, acknowledging their sacrifices in the service of the nation.

In a special address, Gen Dwivedi extended his heartiest wishes to all personnel ahead of the New Year.

Prior to reaching Dehradun, the Army chief had accompanied Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the premier training establishments of the Indian Army at Mhow Military Station on December 29-30.

At Mhow, the Union minister was briefed by Lt Gen H S Sahi, Commandant, Army War College on the role and significance of the institute towards training and empowering military leaders for warfighting across the entire spectrum of conflict.

The minister had also addressed all the officers of Mhow Garrison and commended the selfless service and dedication of all ranks, they said.

Earlier this month, the Army Chief had reviewed the operational preparedness of the Udhampur-based Northern Command and commended all ranks for their professionalism and the initiatives taken by the command towards achieving synergy in operations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

How India enhanced its military might in 2023
How India enhanced its military might in 2023
Army chief reviews security along LAC in HP, U'khand
Army chief reviews security along LAC in HP, U'khand
AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!
AWESOME! Indian Military In Action!
'LoC or LAC, Indian army fully prepared to take on any challenge'
'LoC or LAC, Indian army fully prepared to take on any challenge'
Gaza war: Why did top Indian Army commanders meet?
Gaza war: Why did top Indian Army commanders meet?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Things To Get Rid Of Before 2025

webstory image 2

5 Most Valuable Tips To Save Money In 2025

webstory image 3

5 India Facts About Rudyard Kipling

VIDEOS

Indian troops patrol in adverse climates at 1,000 feet along LoC border in J-K3:16

Indian troops patrol in adverse climates at 1,000 feet...

Heavy snowfall paints Budgam white1:04

Heavy snowfall paints Budgam white

Foreign saints begin arriving for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj3:21

Foreign saints begin arriving for Mahakumbh 2025 in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD