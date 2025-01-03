HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Salute Our Soldiers In 2025

Salute Our Soldiers In 2025

REDIFF NEWS
January 03, 2025

On January 1, 2025, the Indian Army emphasised the importance of honouring and remembering the sacrifices made by our soldiers, particularly those posted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

'The Indian Army, despite facing extreme weather conditions -- from searing heat in the summer in Rajasthan to bone-chilling cold in the winter in Ladakh, J&K, Himachal, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim -- remains steadfast in its duty,' the army tweeted on X.

'The rugged, treacherous terrain, often covered in snow or turning into a swamp during the monsoon, presents constant challenges, yet our soldiers persevere with unwavering commitment: Indian Army,' it added.

 

Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

