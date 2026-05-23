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Seven Arrested In Meerut For Illegal Firearms Trade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 17:56 IST

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Seven members of a gang involved in the illegal firearms trade have been arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with police seizing illegal weapons and ammunition.

Key Points

  • Seven individuals arrested in Meerut for alleged involvement in illegal firearms trade.
  • Police seized illegal pistols and country-made firearms from the suspects.
  • The suspects were intercepted during routine patrolling by Mundali police.
  • Cash, cartridges, and motorcycles were also recovered from the accused.
  • A case has been registered under the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested seven members of a gang allegedly involved in the illegal trade of firearms. Illegal pistols, country-made firearms, cartridges, cash, and two motorcycles were seized from their possession.

Firearms Seized During Police Operation

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar, Mundali police officers intercepted the suspects during routine patrolling.

 

The accused were identified as Sadakat, Nikhil alias Sahil, Abhishek alias Guddu, Nishant, Piyush, Nishant alias Captain alias Siwan, and Anmol Tyagi alias Yash Tyagi.

Details of Recovered Items

Police recovered one illegal .32 bore pistol, two live cartridges, six .315 bore country-made pistols, six live cartridges, eight empty cartridges, Rs 12,200 in cash, and two motorcycles.

Legal Proceedings Underway

A case has been registered at Mundali police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, Kumar said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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