Delhi Police Busts Illegal Arms Unit, Arrests UAPA-Accused Supplier

Delhi Police dismantle an illegal arms manufacturing operation in Meerut, arresting a supplier previously booked under the UAPA for connections to Khalistani terrorists, seizing a cache of dangerous weapons.

Key Points Delhi Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Meerut, arresting two key suspects.

The main supplier, Parvez, was previously arrested by the NIA under the UAPA for supplying weapons to Khalistani terrorists.

A large cache of illegal arms, including 25 pen pistols and manufacturing equipment, was recovered from Parvez's residence.

The recovered pen pistols are concealed weapons capable of firing 7.65 mm cartridges at close range.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network involved in the illegal arms manufacturing and supply.

The Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit operating out of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and arrested two key accused, including the main supplier who has previously been booked by the NIA under the stringent UAPA, an official said on Saturday.

The case came to light after police received specific intelligence about the bulk supply of illegal firearms from Meerut to Delhi, the official said.

Acting on the input, a 25-year-old arms supplier, identified as Hasir alias Shooter, was apprehended near Badli Railway Station in north Delhi on March 19, police said.

Two semi-automatic pistols, a pen pistol and six live cartridges of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from his possession, following which a case was registered.

During sustained interrogation, Hasir disclosed that he was sourcing weapons from Parvez alias Farru, a resident of Meerut. Based on the information, the police obtained his custody and formed a team to trace the supply chain, police said.

Raid and Recovery of Illegal Arms

On March 26, the team raided Parvez's residence in Meerut. The accused attempted to flee on spotting the police but was chased and apprehended, they said.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of a large cache of illegal arms and manufacturing equipment, including 24 pen pistols, 78 magazines, multiple barrels, slides and pistol bodies, along with various firearm components and machinery such as a drill machine used in fabrication.

Police said the recovery also included a total of 25 pen pistols -- a concealed and highly dangerous category of firearms that resemble ordinary pens, are easy to carry in crowded places and difficult to detect during routine frisking. These weapons are capable of firing 7.65 mm cartridges at close range.

Accused's Background and Previous Offences

Parvez (37) is a habitual offender with over a dozen cases related to illegal arms manufacturing and has a history of involvement in serious offences. He was arrested by the NIA in 2017 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the supply of weapons used in targeted killings by Khalistani terrorists, and had remained in jail for around five years, police said.

He was also arrested earlier by Meerut Police in similar cases, officials added.

Hasir, who studied till Class 7, was earlier involved in a theft case and is allegedly linked to around 10 criminal cases, including an incident of firing at a police team in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire network involved in the manufacturing and supply of illegal arms, they added.