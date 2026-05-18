Two Arrested With Drugs, Illegal Firearm In Meerut

In a major crackdown, Meerut police arrested two drug traffickers, seizing over eight kilograms of narcotics, an illegal firearm, and cash, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling in Uttar Pradesh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Meerut police arrested two drug traffickers in a narcotics smuggling crackdown.

Over 8 kg of ganja and charas were recovered from the accused.

Police also seized an illegal country-made pistol and cash.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

Both accused have prior criminal records.

Police arrested two drug traffickers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Monday and recovered over eight kilograms of ganja and charas along with a country-made pistol and cash, officials said.

Narcotics Seized During Meerut Raid

Acting on a crackdown against narcotics smuggling, a team of Sadar Bazar police station carried out a raid in the Rajban outpost area and arrested Shubham alias Shibbu, a resident of Tandail Mohalla, police said.

The police recovered 5.792 kg of ganja, 65 grams of charas, Rs 4,400 in cash, a .32 bore illegal pistol and material used for packing narcotics from his possession, they said.

Second Arrest In Narcotics Crackdown

In a separate action during the same drive, the police also arrested Jeetu, another resident of Tandail Mohalla, and recovered 2.532 kg of ganja from him.

Legal Action And Prior Records

The police said both accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, and were produced before a court.

The officials added that both accused have prior criminal records with multiple cases registered against them.