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Meerut Police Bust Illegal Arms Factory, Arrest 11

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 23:44 IST

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Police in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, dismantled an illegal arms factory and arrested 11 individuals, seizing pistols and manufacturing equipment in a significant crackdown on illegal arms manufacturing.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points

  • Meerut police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Alipur village.
  • Eleven individuals were arrested in connection with the illegal arms operation.
  • Police recovered eight pistols, semi-finished pistols, magazines, and manufacturing equipment.
  • The factory was allegedly operated by Rahimuddin, who is currently absconding.
  • The arrested individuals have been identified and are residents of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Baghpat districts.

Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory here and arrested 11 individuals, a senior official said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said that a joint team -- comprising SWAT team, surveillance team, and personnel from Lohia Nagar police station -- conducted a raid on a house in Alipur village following a tip-off.

 

Details of the Police Raid

The raid revealed that pistols were being manufactured illegally in the basement of the premises.

Pandey said that eight pistols (.32 bore), three semi-finished pistols, several magazines, barrels, and various other tools and equipment were recovered from the site. Besides, three cars and seven mobile phones were also seized.

Investigation and Suspects

According to the police, the factory was being operated by one Rahimuddin, who was responsible for procuring raw materials and providing the premises for the manufacturing unit.

Rahimuddin is currently absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.

Identified Arrested Individuals

The 11 arrested persons have been identified as Aslam, Alauddin, Anas, Shakti, Munir, Aarish, Shiva Sharma, Guddu Saini, Varun Dubey alias Mannu, Rajan, and Rajat Sharma.

Of these, Anas is a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, and Shakti is from Baghpat district. Rest of the arrested accused are residents of Meerut district, the police said.

Ongoing Campaign Against Illegal Firearms

The SSP said that the campaign against the illegal manufacturing and trafficking of firearms would continue.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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