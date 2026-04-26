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Illegal Arms Network Busted In Delhi; Three Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 26, 2026 16:44 IST

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Delhi Police successfully dismantled an illegal arms supply network operating between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of multiple weapons.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police bust an illegal arms supply network operating between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.
  • Three individuals, including a key arms supplier from Meerut, have been arrested.
  • The arrests followed a surveillance operation that intercepted the suspects before they could allegedly commit a crime.
  • Police seized automatic pistols, country-made pistols, live cartridges, and knives during the operation.

Delhi Police have busted an illegal arms supply network operating between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made following a surveillance-based operation that intercepted the accused before they could allegedly execute a crime, they said.

 

According to police, the team acted on inputs developed through social media monitoring and technical surveillance regarding the movement of armed suspects in a car near the CRPF red light on the road from New Kondli Market towards Khoda in east Delhi.

Details of the Arrests and Seizures

"Two accused, identified as Babu alias Murdari and Raj Kumar, residents of Ghazipur in east Delhi, were apprehended from a car. During their search, one illegal pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from Babu, while a button-operated knife was seized from Raj Kumar," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered, and further investigation was launched. Probe led to the identification of their arms supplier, Parvinder, a resident of Meerut.

Recovery of More Weapons

Subsequent raids at a location in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, led to the recovery of one automatic pistol, two country-made pistols and 14 live cartridges, according to the officer.

Later, Parvinder was apprehended from Meerut. At his instance, two more country-made pistols were recovered from an under-construction plot in Meerut, he said.

Overall Seizure and Ongoing Investigation

Overall, police seized two automatic pistols, three country-made pistols, 16 live cartridges, three knives and a vehicle used in the operation. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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