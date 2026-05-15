Police Bust Illegal Arms Factory In Meerut, Two Arrested

An illegal arms factory was busted in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a significant cache of illegal weapons and manufacturing equipment.

Key Points Police and SWAT team busted an illegal arms factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Two individuals, Mazhar and Mohammad Asfi, were arrested during the raid.

Authorities recovered illegal weapons, semi-finished pistols, and manufacturing equipment.

A third suspect, Sabir, is currently at large and being pursued by the police.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Police and the SWAT team busted an illegal arms factory in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district and arrested two persons and recovered a cache of illegal weapons, semi-finished country-made pistols and the equipment allegedly used in manufacturing firearms, officials said on Friday.

Meerut Arms Factory Raid Details

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said the raid was conducted on Friday morning at a closed sawmill near Balram Farm House in Phalawda town under the Phalawda police station area.

Acting on a tip-off that illegal firearms were being manufactured there, the police and SWAT team arrested Mazhar (29), a resident of Chainpura in Bahsuma, and Mohammad Asfi (58), a resident of Mahalka in Phalawda.

Weapons and Equipment Seized

The police recovered three .315 bore country-made pistols, two semi-finished pistols, two live cartridges and tools allegedly used in making weapons, including a drill machine, grinder, files and clamps.

Ongoing Investigation

Another accused, identified as Sabir of Kanipatti in Phalawda, fled from the spot and efforts are underway to arrest him, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered. The police said Mohammad Asfi was previously booked under the Electricity Act as well.