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Four Killed In Pakistan Anti-Terror Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 13:59 IST

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Four security personnel were killed and seven injured in a recent anti-terror operation in Pakistan's Balochistan province, highlighting the ongoing fight against terrorism in the region.

Key Points

  • Four security personnel killed in an intelligence-based anti-terror operation in Balochistan, Pakistan.
  • Nine terrorists were killed during the security operation in Kuchluk and Nohsar area.
  • Seven CTD officials were injured and are receiving treatment in Quetta.
  • The operation is part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in Balochistan.

Four security personnel have been killed and seven injured in an intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Pakistan's northwestern Balochistan province, an official said Sunday.

Anti-Terror Operation Details

Shahid Rind, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said nine terrorists were killed in the intelligence-based operation in Kuchluk and Nohsar area on Saturday.

 

He said that four personnel of the anti-terrorism department were killed in the exchange of fire with terrorists.

Ongoing Fight Against Terrorism

He said the operation was part of the ongoing fight against terrorism in the province.

"Seven other CTD officials have been injured and are under treatment in Quetta," he said.

Security Operations in Balochistan

Pakistani Security forces have been carrying out intelligence-based operations in different parts of Balochistan.

Earlier this week, they killed 35 terrorists and captured three high-profile senior commanders during an operation in Balochistan's Mangla Zarghoon Ghar area.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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