Pakistan Army Kills 15 Terrorists in Balochistan Intelligence Operations

Pakistani security forces neutralised 15 terrorists in Balochistan during intelligence-led operations, underscoring the ongoing fight against insurgency in the region.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Pakistani security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of 15 terrorists.

The operations targeted militant hideouts in Harnai and Basima districts of Balochistan province.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists during the operations.

The Pakistani government accuses the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks in Balochistan.

Balochistan has been facing a low-level insurgency, with militants frequently targeting security forces and government infrastructure.

Pakistani security forces have killed 15 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in the restive Balochistan province, the army said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted on Thursday after the reported presence of militants.

The first operation was carried out in Harnai district of the province.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the 'Khawarij' hideout, the army said, adding that after an intense engagement, 12 terrorists were killed.

The Pakistan government in 2024 notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Basima District Operation

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in Basima district, the forces tracked the presence of terrorists and effectively engaged them using mixed calibre weapons.

After an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were killed, the army said.

It added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

Balochistan has been facing a low-level insurgency and militants frequently target the security forces and government infrastructure. The Pakistani government accuses the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and TTP of these attacks.