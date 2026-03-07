HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pakistan Army Kills 15 Terrorists in Balochistan Intelligence Operations

Pakistan Army Kills 15 Terrorists in Balochistan Intelligence Operations

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 07, 2026 13:33 IST

Pakistani security forces neutralised 15 terrorists in Balochistan during intelligence-led operations, underscoring the ongoing fight against insurgency in the region.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of 15 terrorists.
  • The operations targeted militant hideouts in Harnai and Basima districts of Balochistan province.
  • Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists during the operations.
  • The Pakistani government accuses the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of carrying out attacks in Balochistan.
  • Balochistan has been facing a low-level insurgency, with militants frequently targeting security forces and government infrastructure.

Pakistani security forces have killed 15 terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in the restive Balochistan province, the army said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted on Thursday after the reported presence of militants.

 

The first operation was carried out in Harnai district of the province.

During the conduct of the operation, the troops effectively engaged the 'Khawarij' hideout, the army said, adding that after an intense engagement, 12 terrorists were killed.

The Pakistan government in 2024 notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Basima District Operation

In another intelligence-based operation conducted in Basima district, the forces tracked the presence of terrorists and effectively engaged them using mixed calibre weapons.

After an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were killed, the army said.

It added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

Balochistan has been facing a low-level insurgency and militants frequently target the security forces and government infrastructure. The Pakistani government accuses the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and TTP of these attacks.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Balochistan, Pakistan
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pakistan Repels Afghan Taliban Attacks, Kills Dozens in Border Operations
Pakistan Repels Afghan Taliban Attacks, Kills Dozens in Border Operations
Pakistan Claims Hundreds of Afghan Taliban Operatives Killed in Border Offensive
Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan
Afghanistan strikes key military bases in Pakistan
Pakistan Targets Militant Posts on Afghan Border in Coordinated Strikes
Pakistan Targets Militant Posts on Afghan Border in Coordinated Strikes
Pakistan Reportedly Targeted Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan Over Terror Attacks
Pakistan Reportedly Targeted Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan Over Terror Attacks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)3:12

Meet UPSC CSE Topper 2025 Anuj Agnihotri (AIR 1)

'They will definitely win', Sourav Ganguly's big words for team India ahead of ICC T20 WC0:12

'They will definitely win', Sourav Ganguly's big words...

Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% amid Middle East crisis4:20

Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% amid Middle East crisis

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO