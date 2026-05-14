Five Soldiers Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Operation

A Pakistan military operation in Balochistan's Barkhan district resulted in the deaths of five soldiers and at least seven terrorists, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, were killed in an operation in Balochistan's Barkhan district.

The Pakistan military operation resulted in the deaths of at least seven terrorists.

The joint operation was conducted by the Pakistan military and Balochistan Frontier Corps in the Nosham area.

Security forces in Balochistan have conducted major clean-up operations in the first four months of the year.

Balochistan faces a low-level insurgency, with militants frequently targeting security forces and government infrastructure.

Five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, have been killed during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district, according to the military's media wing.

At least seven terrorists were also killed in the operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release late on Wednesday.

Joint Operation Details

Pakistan military and Balochistan Frontier Corps had carried out the joint clean-up operation in Markham's Nosham area.

The ISPR said that in the course of the operation, seven militants were engaged and eliminated while five soldiers, including a field officer, were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Recent Security Operations in Balochistan

In the first four months of the year, the security forces have carried out some major clean-up operations in Balochistan.

In March, at least 15 terrorists were killed in Harnai and Basima districts and in February, 10 terrorists were killed during an operation in Zhob.

Ongoing Insurgency

Balochistan has been facing a low-level insurgency and militants frequently target the security forces and government infrastructure. The Pakistani government accuses the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of these attacks.