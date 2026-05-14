HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Five Soldiers Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Operation

Five Soldiers Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 14, 2026 07:47 IST

A Pakistan military operation in Balochistan's Barkhan district resulted in the deaths of five soldiers and at least seven terrorists, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, were killed in an operation in Balochistan's Barkhan district.
  • The Pakistan military operation resulted in the deaths of at least seven terrorists.
  • The joint operation was conducted by the Pakistan military and Balochistan Frontier Corps in the Nosham area.
  • Security forces in Balochistan have conducted major clean-up operations in the first four months of the year.
  • Balochistan faces a low-level insurgency, with militants frequently targeting security forces and government infrastructure.

Five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, have been killed during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district, according to the military's media wing.

At least seven terrorists were also killed in the operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release late on Wednesday.

 

Joint Operation Details

Pakistan military and Balochistan Frontier Corps had carried out the joint clean-up operation in Markham's Nosham area.

The ISPR said that in the course of the operation, seven militants were engaged and eliminated while five soldiers, including a field officer, were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists.

Recent Security Operations in Balochistan

In the first four months of the year, the security forces have carried out some major clean-up operations in Balochistan.

In March, at least 15 terrorists were killed in Harnai and Basima districts and in February, 10 terrorists were killed during an operation in Zhob.

Ongoing Insurgency

Balochistan has been facing a low-level insurgency and militants frequently target the security forces and government infrastructure. The Pakistani government accuses the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of these attacks.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Six Militants Killed in Balochistan Security Operation
Pakistan Army Kills 15 Terrorists in Balochistan Intelligence Operations
Pakistan Army Kills 15 Terrorists in Balochistan Intelligence Operations
'Own internal failings': India trashes Pak's Balochistan charge
'Own internal failings': India trashes Pak's Balochistan charge
Pakistan Security Forces Face Mounting Terror Attacks
Pakistan Security Forces Face Mounting Terror Attacks
15 Pakistani soldiers, 92 militants killed in Balochistan
15 Pakistani soldiers, 92 militants killed in Balochistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 2

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

webstory image 3

10 Songs You Can Sing To Your Mum

VIDEOS

NEET Exam Leak My husband, brother-in-law have been wrongly framed Mangilal s wife1:50

NEET Exam Leak My husband, brother-in-law have been...

Parts of National Capital receive intense hailstorm and rain0:53

Parts of National Capital receive intense hailstorm and rain

Newly Launched Nashik Kumbh Mela logo lights up Bandra Worli Sea Link0:18

Newly Launched Nashik Kumbh Mela logo lights up Bandra...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO