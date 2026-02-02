HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 'Own internal failings': India trashes Pak's Balochistan charge

'Own internal failings': India trashes Pak's Balochistan charge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2026 09:27 IST

x

At least 17 Pakistani security personnel and 145 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan province.

IMAGE: A view of damaged vehicles at a police station, following militant attacks, in Quetta, Pakistan on February 1, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • India categorically rejected Pakistan's allegations of Indian involvement in disturbing peace in Balochistan.
  • The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the allegations baseless and a tactic to deflect attention from Pakistan's internal failings.
  • India highlighted Pakistan's record of suppression, brutality, and human rights violations.
  • Pakistan claimed India was supporting terrorist elements in Balochistan after attacks by militants in the region.

India on Sunday categorically rejected as baseless Pakistan's allegations of an Indian hand in attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan, and said it is Islamabad's usual tactics to deflect attention from its "internal failings".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, trashing the charges, also highlighted Pakistan's record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights.

India slams Pak's 'frivolous' claim

"We categorically reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan, which are nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to Pakistan military's unsubstantiated claim that India was supporting terrorist elements in their attempts to disturb peace in Balochistan.

"Instead of parroting frivolous claims each time there is a violent incident, it would do better to focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region. Its record of suppression, brutality and violation of human rights is well known," he added.

145 terrorists, 17 security personnel killed in counter-terrorism operations

At least 17 Pakistani security personnel and 145 militants were killed in multiple counter-terrorism operations carried out by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan province, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said.

The operations were launched after militants belonging to ethnic Baloch groups carried out attacks at several locations on Saturday, it said in a statement.

The Pakistan army said the militants attempted to disturb peace by carrying out terrorist activities in and around Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan and Panjgur, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

15 Pakistani soldiers, 92 militants killed in Balochistan
15 Pakistani soldiers, 92 militants killed in Balochistan
'Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'
'Baloch Are Humiliated As Indian Agents'
'India Has No Need To Support Baloch Movement'
'India Has No Need To Support Baloch Movement'
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
India slams Pak's 'false, self-serving' claim on Op Sindoor
India slams Pak's 'false, self-serving' claim on Op Sindoor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

Are These 10 Old-Style Utensils In Your Kitchen?

VIDEOS

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms: FM Sitharaman0:51

Tax holiday till 2047 for foreign cloud firms: FM Sitharaman

Uorfi Javed Stuns Everyone with Her Fierce All-Black Outfit0:39

Uorfi Javed Stuns Everyone with Her Fierce All-Black Outfit

Rani Mukerji meets Mumbai Police's dog squad0:58

Rani Mukerji meets Mumbai Police's dog squad

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO