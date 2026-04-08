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Six Militants Killed in Balochistan Security Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 15:31 IST

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Pakistani security forces neutralised six militants in Balochistan during an intelligence-based operation, thwarting a planned attack and seizing a cache of weapons.

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces killed six militants in Balochistan during an intelligence-led operation.
  • The militants belonged to a banned organisation and were reportedly planning an attack.
  • The operation took place in the Kirdgab area of Mastung town.
  • Security forces seized a significant amount of arms and ammunition from the militants.
  • Some militants escaped into the mountains during the operation.

Pakistani security forces have killed six militants during an intelligence-based operation in the troubled Balochistan province, an official said on Wednesday.

Counter Terrorism Department official Mehtab Rehmani said the militants belonging to a banned outfit were killed in the Kirdgab area of Mastung town on Tuesday.

 

Rehmani said the operation was carried out after intelligence reports that militants were hiding in the area and preparing an attack.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched the operation, killing six militants. However, some militants managed to escape into the mountains, he said.

Rehmani said a large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from their possession.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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