Six Militants Killed in Balochistan Security Operation

Pakistani security forces neutralised six militants in Balochistan during an intelligence-based operation, thwarting a planned attack and seizing a cache of weapons.

Key Points Pakistani security forces killed six militants in Balochistan during an intelligence-led operation.

The militants belonged to a banned organisation and were reportedly planning an attack.

The operation took place in the Kirdgab area of Mastung town.

Security forces seized a significant amount of arms and ammunition from the militants.

Some militants escaped into the mountains during the operation.

Pakistani security forces have killed six militants during an intelligence-based operation in the troubled Balochistan province, an official said on Wednesday.

Counter Terrorism Department official Mehtab Rehmani said the militants belonging to a banned outfit were killed in the Kirdgab area of Mastung town on Tuesday.

Rehmani said the operation was carried out after intelligence reports that militants were hiding in the area and preparing an attack.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched the operation, killing six militants. However, some militants managed to escape into the mountains, he said.

Rehmani said a large quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from their possession.