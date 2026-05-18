Pakistan Security Forces Kill 35 Balochistan Terrorists

Pakistani security forces neutralised 35 Balochistan-based terrorists and apprehended three commanders in recent intelligence operations, amidst heightened security measures in the region.

Key Points Pakistani security forces killed 35 Balochistan-based terrorists in recent operations.

Three senior commanders of Balochistan terrorist groups were arrested during the intelligence-based operations.

The security operation, launched on May 13, targeted the Mangla Zarghoon Gar area near Quetta.

Section 144 has been imposed across Balochistan, restricting public gatherings and movement to maintain law and order.

Train services from Balochistan to other parts of Pakistan have been temporarily suspended due to security concerns.

Pakistani security forces have killed 35 members of Balochistan-based terrorist groups and arrested at least three senior commanders in intelligence-based operations in recent days, according to the provincial government.

The security forces launched an operation on May 13 in the Mangla Zarghoon Gar area, a hilly area on the outskirts of the provincial capital Quetta, which continued for four days, Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

Successful Security Operation Details

"Security forces destroyed many camps and hideouts in the successful operation and arrested three commanders during the operation," Rind said, adding that 35 members of the terrorist groups were killed in the operation.

The announcement came days after Quetta and other parts of the province were rocked by violence.

Heightened Security Measures in Quetta

Earlier this month, multiple sites across the provincial capital came under rocket attacks, which were said to have been carried out from locations in the surrounding mountainous areas.

At a recent press conference, DIG Imran Shoukat said that the city was facing multiple security threats and that strict security measures were being enforced to ensure the safety of citizens.

Restrictions and Disruptions

Last week, traffic on the Quetta-Taftan road was suspended after a bridge was blown up in the Sheikh Wasil area of Mastung, and unidentified men set fire to trucks carrying goods from Iran.

Earlier in the day, the government imposed Section 144 across the province, banning the display and use of weapons, pillion riding, tinted vehicle windows, unregistered motorcycles, and gatherings of five or more people.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Sunday, covering faces in public through masks, mufflers, or any other means that may hinder identification has also been prohibited.

Enforcement of Section 144

The provincial government enforced the orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1898, declaring them effective immediately for a period of 30 days. The notification stated that restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The provincial government's aide for the Home Department, Babar Yousafzai, said that following the imposition of Section 144, pillion riding and gatherings of more than four people have been banned.

He added that security agencies are on high alert to counter any potential action by "Fitna al Khawarij" and "Fitna al Hindustan", the terms used by the state to refer to the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, and Balochistan-based terror groups, respectively.

Yousafzai further stated that security forces are fully prepared and alert to handle any unpleasant situations.

Train Services Suspended

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways suspended train services from Balochistan to other parts of the country for two days.

According to railway officials, Pakistan Railways temporarily suspended train operations from Balochistan due to unavoidable reasons.

As a result, the Jaffar Express departing from Quetta to Peshawar will remain cancelled on May 18 and 19.