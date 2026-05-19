Security Forces, Maoists Clash In Jharkhand Forest

Security forces and Maoists engaged in a brief encounter in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, prompting an ongoing search operation.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Key Points Security forces engaged in an encounter with Maoists in West Singhbhum district, Jharkhand.

The encounter occurred in the Porahat forest during a routine combing operation.

No casualties were reported on either side during the brief exchange of fire.

Top Maoist leader Misir Besra, carrying a significant bounty, is believed to be active in the area.

A search operation is currently underway to locate the Maoists.

An encounter took place between security forces and Maoists in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said.

Details of the Maoist Encounter

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place in Porahat forest near Kedabir village in Sonua police station area, Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said.

The incident took place when security personnel were conducting a routine combing operation.

Upon spotting the approaching security personnel, the Maoists opened fire on them and they retaliated, leading to a brief encounter following which the Naxals retreated deeper into the forest.

Search Operation Underway

The SP said that a few Maoists, including their top leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, are still active in the district. He said a search operation was underway.