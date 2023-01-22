News
Encounter between forces, Maoists in J'khand ahead of 24-hr rebel bandh

Encounter between forces, Maoists in J'khand ahead of 24-hr rebel bandh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 22, 2023 18:13 IST
Hours before the beginning of a 24-hour Jharkhand bandh called by banned Communist Party of India-Maoists on Sunday, a gun battle took place between members of another red-rebel outfit and security forces in West Singhbhum district, the police said.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel patrol in Seraikela Kharsawan area of Jharkhand, September 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force and the state police launched a search operation on Saturday night in a forest near Jikilata, Konsia and Huwangdih villages under the Bandgaon police station limits, West Singhbhum SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

 

During the operation, members of the proscribed People's Liberation Front of India opened fire at approaching security personnel and the law enforcers retaliated, he said.

The encounter continued for around 15 minutes before the Maoists fled the spot, the SP said, adding that arms and ammunition were seized from there.

Meanwhile, normal life was partially affected in parts of rural Jharkhand due to the 24-hour bandh called by the outlawed CPI-Maoists in protest against the arrest of its popular leader Krishna Hansda.

Long-distance bus services were disrupted and markets remained closed in some pockets, an official said.

Security arrangement has been beefed up across the state in view of the bandh, the police added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
