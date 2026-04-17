Security Forces Kill Four Maoists In Hazaribag

In a significant operation, security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district killed four Maoists in a gunfight, following a tip-off in the Batuka forest area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Hazaribag district, Jharkhand.

The encounter occurred in the Batuka forest area, Keredari police station limits.

The operation followed a tip-off received by security forces.

No security personnel were injured during the gunfight.

Four Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Friday, police officials said.

Details Of The Jharkhand Encounter

The encounter took place in the Batuka forest area within the Keredari police station limits, following a tip-off, they said.

SDPO of Barkagaon, Pawan Kumar, said, "Four Maoists have been killed in the gunfight. Their identities are being established."

No security personnel were injured in the operation, he said, adding that more details of the operation would be provided later.

Such encounters between security forces and Maoists are not uncommon in Jharkhand and neighbouring states. Under Indian law, charges related to unlawful activities and possession of illegal arms would typically apply. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the deceased and uncovering their network.