HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 16 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; 2 jawans hurt

16 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; 2 jawans hurt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 29, 2025 11:29 IST

x

At least 16 Maoists were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in a major anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel carrying bodies of slain Maoists after an encounter in the forest of Upampalli Kerlapal area in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, March 29, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The injured jawans belonged to the District Reserve Guard, a unit of the state police, they said.

The gunfight broke out at around 8 am in the forest under the Kerlapal police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, inspector general of police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI.

 

"Bodies of 16 Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site so far. The operation is still underway," he said.

The IG said personnel from the DRG and the Central Reserve Police Force were involved in the operation launched on Friday night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kerlapal area.

He said two DRG personnel sustained minor injuries in the face-off, and their condition was stated to be normal.

Sundarraj said a large cache of firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, self-loading rifle (SLR), INSAS rifle, .303 rifle, a rocket launcher and barrel grenade launcher (BGL), and explosive materials were recovered from the spot.

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

With the latest action, 132 Naxalites have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year.

Of them, 116 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

30 Maoists, cop killed in 2 encounters in Chhattisgarh
30 Maoists, cop killed in 2 encounters in Chhattisgarh
14 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh
14 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh
Alert in C'garh, J'khand as Maoists escalate IED blasts
Alert in C'garh, J'khand as Maoists escalate IED blasts
How security forces trapped and killed 31 Naxalites
How security forces trapped and killed 31 Naxalites
Chhattisgarh will be Maoist-free by Mar 2026: Shah
Chhattisgarh will be Maoist-free by Mar 2026: Shah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rampur Among 8 Dazzling Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

VIDEOS

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah offer Alvida namaz in Srinagar0:48

Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah offer Alvida namaz in...

'Don't want any controversy': Salman Khan ahead of Sikandar's release4:46

'Don't want any controversy': Salman Khan ahead of...

Actor Sonam Bajwa spotted at Mumbai airport0:22

Actor Sonam Bajwa spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD