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Security Forces Recover Arms Cache In Jharkhand Anti-Naxal Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 02, 2026 20:09 IST

Security forces in Jharkhand have recovered a large cache of arms and explosives during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum district, intensifying efforts to combat Maoist activity in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces recovered a significant arms cache during an anti-Naxal operation in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.
  • The search operation was conducted in the Tonto-Goilkera area under the Kolhan forest region.
  • Recovered items include an SLR rifle, a carbine, live cartridges, explosives, and IEDs.
  • The area is being further combed to ensure no additional explosives or arms remain hidden.
  • The recovery follows an encounter where a Maoist leader was neutralised, leading to intensified search operations.

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a police official said.

The search operation was conducted in the Tontoâ Goilkera area under Kolhan forest region and was led by COBRA 209 battalion and CRPF.

 

Details of the Arms Recovery

West Singhbhum SP Amit Renu told PTI that during the search operation, police recovered an SLR rifle, a carbine, SLR magazines, 182 live cartridges, a large number of empty cartridges, AK-47 shell casings, around 5 kg of gelatin, detonators, cortex wire, IEDs and items of daily use.

Ongoing Search Operations

The police officer said the area is being further combed to ensure no additional explosives or arms remain hidden.

Context of the Operation

The recovery comes shortly after an encounter in the same forest area in which security forces engaged a Maoist squad led by Ajay Mahato alias Israel Purty, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, and was neutralised, officials said.

Following the encounter, search operations were intensified in the region, during which weapons were found hidden in the forests of Rutu Gutoo, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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