Maharashtra Police Seize Banned Tobacco Products in Latur Raid

In Latur, Maharashtra, police seized a large quantity of scented tobacco and other prohibited items, arresting one individual for storing these banned substances, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal tobacco sales and protect public health.

Key Points Latur police seized ₹3.75 lakh worth of scented tobacco and other banned products from a godown in Chakur.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for storing the illegal tobacco products.

The raid was conducted by the Local Crime Branch based on specific intelligence.

Maharashtra government strictly prohibits the sale of such tobacco products due to public health concerns.

A case has been registered under the BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Police seized scented tobacco and other banned products worth Rs 3.75 lakh and arrested one person during a raid at a godown in Latur district of central Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a Local Crime Branch team raided the godown located behind a confectionery in Chakur town, they said.

Details of the Raid and Arrest

During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of prohibited products, including scented tobacco, collectively valued at Rs 3,75,000. A 33-year-old man, Maruti Rajendra Somvanshi, was arrested for storing banned tobacco products in the warehouse, according to the officials.

They stated that such tobacco products pose a serious threat to public health and their sale is strictly prohibited by the Maharashtra government.

A case was registered against the accused at the Chakur Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act.