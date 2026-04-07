HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Police Seize Banned Tobacco Products in Latur Raid

Maharashtra Police Seize Banned Tobacco Products in Latur Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 22:09 IST

In Latur, Maharashtra, police seized a large quantity of scented tobacco and other prohibited items, arresting one individual for storing these banned substances, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal tobacco sales and protect public health.

Key Points

  • Latur police seized ₹3.75 lakh worth of scented tobacco and other banned products from a godown in Chakur.
  • A 33-year-old man was arrested for storing the illegal tobacco products.
  • The raid was conducted by the Local Crime Branch based on specific intelligence.
  • Maharashtra government strictly prohibits the sale of such tobacco products due to public health concerns.
  • A case has been registered under the BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Police seized scented tobacco and other banned products worth Rs 3.75 lakh and arrested one person during a raid at a godown in Latur district of central Maharashtra on Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a Local Crime Branch team raided the godown located behind a confectionery in Chakur town, they said.

 

Details of the Raid and Arrest

During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of prohibited products, including scented tobacco, collectively valued at Rs 3,75,000. A 33-year-old man, Maruti Rajendra Somvanshi, was arrested for storing banned tobacco products in the warehouse, according to the officials.

They stated that such tobacco products pose a serious threat to public health and their sale is strictly prohibited by the Maharashtra government.

A case was registered against the accused at the Chakur Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Latur Police Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Lakhs in Overnight Operation
Police in Latur Destroy Illegal Vehicle Accessories Worth Lakhs
Police in Latur Destroy Illegal Vehicle Accessories Worth Lakhs
Latur Police Nab Six Suspects in Soybean Warehouse Theft Case
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
Thane Police Seize ₹4.31 Crore Worth of Charas, Two Arrested
Mumbai cops arrest 4 with Rs 14 cr of charas from Kashmir
Mumbai cops arrest 4 with Rs 14 cr of charas from Kashmir

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

Nita Ambani offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati2:40

Nita Ambani offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in...

Alia-Ranbir Spotted with Baby Raha at Mumbai Airport0:58

Alia-Ranbir Spotted with Baby Raha at Mumbai Airport

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with Engineer Wife3:49

IIT Baba Abhay Singh Marries, Returns to Jhajjar with...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO