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Latur Police Nab Six Suspects in Soybean Warehouse Theft Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 07, 2026 19:29 IST

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Latur police have successfully apprehended six individuals involved in the theft of 100 bags of soybean from a local warehouse, recovering the stolen goods and vehicles used in the crime.

Key Points

  • Six individuals have been arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, for stealing 100 bags of soybean from a warehouse.
  • The theft occurred on March 14, with the suspects breaking into the warehouse and making off with the soybean.
  • Police recovered the stolen soybean bags and three pickup vehicles used in the crime, totaling ₹14.5 lakh.
  • The suspects were identified through CCTV footage, technical analysis, and confidential sources.

Weeks after a gang of thieves stole 100 bags of soybean from a warehouse in Latur city of Maharashtra, police on Tuesday arrested six men in this connection, officials said.

The police also recovered property worth Rs 14.5 lakh from the accused, they said.

 

According to police, the theft took place between 1.30 am and 8.30 am on March 14, wherein the gang members broke open the main shutter lock of the complainant's warehouse and stole 100 bags of soybean worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh.

The case was registered at the MIDC police station based on a complaint filed by Sameer Pathan (31). A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on March 16 against unidentified persons.

Investigation and Arrests

The police launched an investigation and collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Through detailed technical analysis and inputs from confidential sources, the police identified the accused and later apprehended them, an official said.

The accused were identified as Abhishek Yadav (21), Sushil Nathbhajan (21), Ajay Jamdade (20), Ramzan Sheikh (29), Aryan Kamble (19) and Vinod Surwase (26), he said.

Police have seized three pickup vehicles used in the crime, valued at approximately Rs 12 lakh, along with the stolen 100 soybean bags worth Rs 2.5 lakh, taking the total recovery to Rs 14.5 lakh, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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